Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Fruits Game  (Read 138 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Fruits Game
« on: May 03, 2014, 05:31 AM »
APPLE: I look like a Human heart.

MANGO: I look like a Stomach.

GRAPES: I look like Eyes..

BANANA: I don't like this Game!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 