Akpos stayed very close to the cemetery. He developed this wittiness of deceiving Okada (bike) riders and taxi drivers. He would simply alight at the cemetery junction, fill his nostrils with cotton wool and speak nasally. This scared every driver and rider and wouldn't wait to ask him for money but run for dear life. Akpos did this for years and successfully outwitted every driver thinking he was a ghost.One cool evening, Akpos boarded this Okada and as usual alighted at the cemetery junction."MONEY!" the angry looking Okada man asked.Akpos was at his best, he stuffed cotton wool into his nostrils and spoke nasally, "I don't have money!"The Okada man wouldn't take any of that, and kept insisting. This frustrated Akpos, who later said, "OK, OK. Follow me into the cemetery to my room and I will pay you."The Okada man agreed and followed him till they got to one grave. Akpos in his attempts to frighten the Okada man knocked on the grave and screamed, "Uche! ,Uche!, Uche!, abeg give me N800 make I pay this stubborn Okada man!"All of a sudden, a very big hand, holding N1000, appeared through the grave accompanied with a voice saying, "Take, this one na ma last card."Two pair of shoes (both right leg) belonging to Akpos and the Okada man were found on the scene as at the time gathering this report.