EKAITE: Akpos, you won't believe it?AKPOS: What?EKAITE: My phone fell down from my hand, I picked it up, switched it on and I received a message.AKPOS: What message?EKAITE: My account was credited!AKPOS: Wow! let me try mine!An hour after Akpos left, Ekaite received a call from her friend that she was the one who transferred the credit to her."Aaaaaah!" Ekaite exclaimed. She tried to call Akpos but his number didn't go through.Meanwhile, Akpos went to an uncompleted three storey building. He threw his phone out and quickly rushed down to pick it. First, the screen had broken, he wasn't worried about it. He switched on the phone and cursed Ekaite under his breath when he saw the message through the broken screen that says, "INSERT SIM CARD".