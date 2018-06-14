A pastor goes to a clinic to buy a pack of condoms. The attendant tells him to wait and enters the inner room to get it.As the pastor waited for his condoms, one of his members comes to buy drugs and greets him, "Pastor, good evening.""Good evening Brother Michael. How are you?" the pastor replies.As they were exchanging pleasantries, the attendant comes back with the pack of condoms and gives it to the pastor.The member opens his eyes in shock and shouts, "Pastor!!!"The pastor, embarrassed, shouts, "JESUS CHRIST!!! WHAT IS THIS??? I said COMBATRINE!!!