A pregnant woman was delivering but she was finding it very difficult. The nurses as usual yelled at her: "Push!..." But there were no signs of the baby coming forth, no matter what they did.
About five minutes later, the baby's head came out and asked:
BABY: Is this Nigeria?
NURSE: Yes.
BABY: What about Boko Haram, are they still killing?
NURSE: Yes.
BABY: What about ASUP?
NURSE: Still on strike.
BABY: What about our missing $20billlion?
NURSE: Still missing.
BABY: What about the girls abducted by Boko Haram, were they rescued?
NURSE: No.
BABY: Is GEJ still the president of Nigeria?
NURSE: Yes.
BABY: Are APC and PDP accusing each other and holding each other responsible for everything that happens in this country?
NURSE: Yes.
BABY: Is the National Conference still going on?
NURSE: Yes.
BABY: Aaaaaaaaaaah!!! Am not coming out again!