Hilarious Joke - Welcome To Nigeria, Baby

Hilarious Joke - Welcome To Nigeria, Baby
May 03, 2014
A pregnant woman was delivering but she was finding it very difficult. The nurses as usual yelled at her: "Push!..." But there were no signs of the baby coming forth, no matter what they did.

About five minutes later, the baby's head came out and asked:

BABY: Is this Nigeria?

NURSE: Yes.

BABY: What about Boko Haram, are they still killing?

NURSE: Yes.

BABY: What about ASUP?

NURSE: Still on strike.

BABY: What about our missing $20billlion?

NURSE: Still missing.

BABY: What about the girls abducted by Boko Haram, were they rescued?

NURSE: No.

BABY: Is GEJ still the president of Nigeria?

NURSE: Yes.

BABY: Are APC and PDP accusing each other and holding each other responsible for everything that happens in this country?

NURSE: Yes.

BABY: Is the National Conference still going on?

NURSE: Yes.

BABY: Aaaaaaaaaaah!!! Am not coming out again!
