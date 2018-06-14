Akpos went to the doctor concerning an ailment he had. The following conversation took place between them:AKPOS: Please don't laugh at me when I reveal my ailment.DOCTOR: Of course I won't laugh! I have been in this profession for 30 years now and I have never laughed at a patient no matter the ailment.AKPOS: OK then.Akpos proceeded to drop his trousers and boxer, revealing the tinniest penis the doctor had ever seen which was no bigger than a biro cover.Unable to control himself, the doctor started giggling, then fell laughing to the floor. Ten minutes later he was able to struggle to his feet and regain his composure."I'm so sorry," said the doctor. "I really am. I don't know what came over me. On my honour as a doctor and a gentleman, I promise it won't happen again. Now, what seems to be the problem? Do you want a penis enlargement?"Akpos replied, "No, my penis is swollen."