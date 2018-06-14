One day, a member of the DEA goes to pay a visit to a farmer down in Texas. The DEA member knocks on the door and the farmer answers it:DEA: Hi, I'm from the Drug Enforcement Administration. I am here to inspect your fields for drugs.FARMER: Well, go right ahead, just font check that field in the back.DEA: Oh yeah? (takes out his badge). See this fu**ing badge? this fu**ing badge means I have power over you. This fu**ing badge means I can do whatever I want. This fu**ing badge means I can check that field back there.FARMER: Ok then.The DEA member goes to inspect the fields. The farmer sits on his porch watching. When the DEA member gets to the back field, the farmer begins to giggle. The DEA member enters the field and two minutes later, runs out with a bull chasing him.The DEA member screams for help.The farmer yells: "WHY DON'T YOU SHOW HIM YOUR FU**ING BADGE!"