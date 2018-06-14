I was in church yesterday when the Pastor said: "It's time to say hello to your neighbours, shake hands, get to know one another and tell them you love them."I said hello to the person sitting to my left and to the one sitting to my right. We introduced ourselves to each other and both said they were Egyptians.Preaching time came and the Pastor decided to preach from Exodus 14:13. Telling us about how God saved the Israelites from Egyptians.I was thinking to myself: "How do these two Egyptians feel knowing that their people are the bad guys in this bible verse."Suddenly, the Pastor shouted: "The Egyptians made the people of God to suffer for years! I said they made them suffer! Turn to your left and to your right! And tell your neighbour; the Egyptians you see today, YOU SHALL SEE NO MORE!"If you were in my position, what will you do?