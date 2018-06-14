Pages: [1]   Go Down

Crocodile Spelling
TEACHER: Akpos, how do you spell "crocodile"?
TEACHER: Akpos, how do you spell "crocodile"?

AKPOS: "K-R-O-K-O-D-A-I-L"

TEACHER: No, that's wrong.

AKPOS: Maybe it's wrong, but you ask me how I spell it!
