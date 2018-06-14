Akpos and his best friend Eazy sat in the exam room to write their final year exam. Eazy had studied very well for the paper while Akpos had not. This is what went on between them in the exam room.INVIGILATOR: 10 mins to stop work.AKPOS: Eazy are you done with the theory?EAZY: Yes. But I'm now doing the objectives.AKPORS: Ok then. Pass your theory answer booklet to me to copy, I haven't done anything yet.Eazy: Is that so? Ok. Take it and copy, time is not on our side.AKPOS: Thanks.Ten minutes later...INVIGILATOR: Get ready to stop work...EAZY: Hey Akpos give me my paper.AKPOS: I can't give you your paper anymore. I couldn't copy the answers. It was too many, so I decided to cancel your name and write my name.EAZY: What!!!???INVIGILATOR: STOP WORK!!!What should Eazy do?