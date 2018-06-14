Akpos was being discharged from a Mental Hospital after doctors thought he was finally back to normal. He was put in an ambulance to be taken back home. He claimed he knew the house so he led the doctors.They took him to where he claimed he lived. Just as they approached a certain house, two kids, dressed in uniforms came out of the house. Akpos screamed, "Those are my children going to school!"A minute later, a woman came out of the same house and Akpos screamed, "That's my wife, she is late for work!"This time, the doctors were convinced Akpos was ok and took him out of the ambulance but was still in chains. Just as they were about unlocking the chains, a man came out of the house and Akpos screamed, "YES! THAT'S ME GOING TO WORK!"