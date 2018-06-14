A 54 year old woman had a heart attack and was taken to the hospital. While on the operating table she had a near death experience. Seeing God she asked, "Is my time up?'God answered, "No, you have another 34 years to live."Upon recovery, the woman decided to stay in the hospital and have a face-lift, a liposuction and a tummy tuck. She even changed her hair colour.Finally she was released from the hospital. While crossing the road on her way home, she was killed by a truck. Arriving in front of God, she asked, "You said I had another 34 years to live. Why didn't you save me from the truck?"God replied, "I couldn't recognize you!"