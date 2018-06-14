Akpos with 30 inches penis went to a magician and said, "I can't live with this anymore! Its too long! Can you help me reduce it?"The magician answered, "There is a female frog in that swamp. Go ask her to marry you. She will say 'NO' and you will loose 5 inches off your organ."So Akpos went to the swamp, got the female frog and asked, "Will you marry me?"The frog replied, "NO!"Akpos lost 5 inches, but still 25 inches was way too long. He asked the frog again, "Will you marry me?""NO!" the frog replied.20 inches isn't bad but a little long. He asked again, "Will you marry me?"The frog answered "NO!"15 inches is good but 10 inches would be better, Akpos thought. Then he decided to ask for the last time, "Will you Marry me?"Angrily, the frog replied, "How many times do I have to tell you, NO... NO... NO... and NOOOO!!!"