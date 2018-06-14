Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Leaders In Hell  (Read 253 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Leaders In Hell
« on: May 07, 2014, 07:32 PM »
Queen Elizabeth, Barrack Obama and Goodluck Jonathan went to hell fire.

The Queen ask the devil to allow her make a phone call to London to know the welfare of her people. She spent five minutes, Satan bills her $5000.

Obama made his call for eight minutes and Satan bills him $8000.

Then Jonathan called Nigeria and spent  two hours. After his call, he asks Satan, "How much is My bill?"

Satan replies, "Your bill is $1."

Jonathan totally surprised says, "How come my own call is cheaper than the other two leaders?"

Satan, smiling, answered, "What's the difference? Calling Hell from Hell is not expensive, it's a Local call."
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 