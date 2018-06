A chief bought a bullet proof car and was cruising about town with it.One day, he was travelling with the car and suddenly armed robbers attacked him. He screamed at the driver to drive faster.Angrily, the robbers shot at his car, but the bullets just bounced harmlessly off the car. The chief wound down the glass, stuck out his head and scornfully yelled at them, ''YOU FOOLS!!! CAN'T YOU SEE THAT IT'S BULLET-PROOF? HAHAHAHA''Chief's burial is on Saturday.