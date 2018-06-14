Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - River Jordan  (Read 172 times)

Hilarious Joke - River Jordan
Akpos and his wife went to Israel and decided to pick a boat to see the beauty of river Jordan.

When Akpos asked the boatman how much it will cost them, he said $500.

Akpos shouted, "No wonder Jesus decided to walk on the sea."


