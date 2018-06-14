Jun 14, 2018, 12:13 AM
Hilarious Joke - River Jordan
Hilarious Joke - River Jordan (Read 172 times)
joker
Hilarious Joke - River Jordan
May 08, 2014, 05:31 PM
Akpos and his wife went to Israel and decided to pick a boat to see the beauty of river Jordan.
When Akpos asked the boatman how much it will cost them, he said $500.
Akpos shouted, "No wonder Jesus decided to walk on the sea."
