One day, a 7 year old boy went to visit his grandmother. Playing with his toys in her bedroom while grandma was dusting, he looked up and said, "Grandma, why don't you have a boyfriend now that grandpa went to heaven?"Grandma replied, "Honey, my TV-set is my boyfriend. I can sit in my bedroom and watch it all day long. The religious programs makes me feel good and the comedies makes me laugh. I'm happy with it as my boyfriend."Grandma turned on the TV-set, and the reception was terrible. She started adjusting knobs, trying to get it focus.Frustrated, she started hitting the backside of the TV hoping to fix the problem.The little boy heard the doorbell ring, so he hurried to open the door, and there stood his grandpa's old friend, now the grandma's minister. The minister said, "Hello son, is your Grandma home?"The little boy replied, "Yeah, she's in the bedroom banging her boyfriend!"