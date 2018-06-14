A Ugandan who goes to the the bank with a spanner to open a bank account.A Nigerian who removes his shoes to enter a taxi.A Kenyan who went to bed with a ruler just to know how long he has slept.A Tanzanian who watches news on TV and waves at a news reader.A Zambian nurse who wakes up a sleeping patient simply because he forgot to give him sleeping pills.A South African who lowers his TV volume because he wants to read a text message.A Ghanaian who sprays him self raid to chase away mosquitoes.A Zimbabwean who polishes his shoes to take a passport size photo.Who is the dumbest?