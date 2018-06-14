Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Dumb People
« on: May 08, 2014, 09:31 PM »
A Ugandan who goes to the the bank with a spanner to open a bank account.

A Nigerian who removes his shoes to enter a taxi.

A Kenyan who went to bed with a ruler just to know how long he has slept.

A Tanzanian who watches news on TV and waves at a news reader.

A Zambian nurse who wakes up a sleeping patient simply because he forgot to give him sleeping pills.

A South African who lowers his TV volume because he wants to read a text message.

A Ghanaian who sprays him self raid to chase away mosquitoes.

A Zimbabwean who polishes his shoes to take a passport size photo.

Who is the dumbest?
