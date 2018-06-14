Akpos bought a N100 ticket and won the lottery. He went to Lagos to claim it and a man verified his ticket number.Akpos said, "I want my 20 million naira."The man replied, "No sir! It doesn't work that way. We will give you a million naira today. You will get the rest within the next 19 years."Akpos said, "I want all the money now! I won it, and I want it!"Again the man patiently explained that he would only get a million naira that day and the rest within the next 19 years.Akpos got furious and shouted, "If you are not going to give me my 20 million naira now, then give me back my N100!"One word for Akpos.