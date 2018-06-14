Lady enter's a barbing salon:
AKPOS: Wow! I haven't seen such beauty before! Do you come here often?
LADY: Not really.
AKPOS: I would like us to know each other better.
LADY: Can't you see my finger (showing Akpos a ring on her finger).
AKPOS: It doesn't matter. I'm married too.
LADY: But my husband will...
AKPOS: Oh cut that crap about your husband, we can go places he has never dreamt of taking you to.
LADY: Wow! Sounds nice, so what will I tell him?
AKPOS: You'll tell the dumb man that you are going for fellowship.
LADY: Good, but I think you should tell him yourself, because he is the one barbing your hair.
What do you think will happen to Akpos?