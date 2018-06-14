Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Salon Toasting  (Read 456 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Salon Toasting
« on: May 12, 2014, 05:32 PM »
Lady enter's a barbing salon:

AKPOS: Wow! I haven't seen such beauty before! Do you come here often?

LADY: Not really.

AKPOS: I would like us to know each other better.

LADY: Can't you see my finger (showing Akpos a ring on her finger).

AKPOS: It doesn't matter. I'm married too.

LADY: But my husband will...

AKPOS: Oh cut that crap about your husband, we can go places he has never dreamt of taking you to.

LADY: Wow! Sounds nice, so what will I tell him?

AKPOS: You'll tell the dumb man that you are going for fellowship.

LADY: Good, but I think you should tell him yourself, because he is the one barbing your hair.

What do you think will happen to Akpos?
