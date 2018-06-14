Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Bank Thieves
After robbing the bank , one of the robbers said to clerk:

ROBBER: Did you see me robbing?

CLERK: Yes I saw you.

Robber killed him and ask the next clerk:

ROBBER : Did you see me robbing?

SECOND CLERK: No, but my wife saw you.


