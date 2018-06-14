At a table in a restaurant, Akpos and a Lady were having dinner:AKPOS: Baby, I love you, would you please marry me?LADY: (Stands up and suddenly slaps Akpos) I have waited more than nine years, I have prayed, fasted, sowed seeds, bought books and listened to tapes, even went out of my way to be nice to every male species of marriageable age! I took up new hobbies, watching football and play station. I went to DayStar, from DayStar, I went to House on the Rock, from House on the Rock, I went to Guiding Light Assembly, from there I went to Winners looking every where for you. l went from a size 14 to a size 10, so that when you see me you would love what you see. I left Lagos, went to Abuja, from Abuja I went to Port- Harcourt, then I went all the way to Kano. I joined hi-five, from hi-five to Facebook, then I joined twitter, I even had a blog on which I ranted, hoping you would show up! For where? I uploaded only my best pictures on Facebook, infact I took photo sessions to look my best, all for you! I attended all the weddings, whether the invitation was direct or indirect! The next place I was hoping to check was the moon, before you crawled out from the house directly next to mine! So it was you all this while? The neighbour I said hello to every morning? Were you trying to destroy my faith? You almost rendered my prayer life useless? What were you waiting for? What sign where you looking for? Do you want to kill me before you reveal yourself?!!! Now be a gentleman, get down on your knees and put that ring onmy finger!!!Akpos, totally stunned, replied: "I was only joking!"Akpos is right now in the hospital.