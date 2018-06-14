Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Akpos' Expensive Jacket

Hilarious Joke - Akpos' Expensive Jacket
Akpos was walking along a rainy street with his brand new fancy $900 jacket.

He sees a gorgeous woman in a short dress and long red heels. She is about to cross the street when she notices a giant water puddle on the road. Akpos takes off his jacket and lays it over the puddle for the woman. She then transforms in to Jesus:

JESUS: Akpos, for showing kindness, I shall grant you a spot in heaven and one question to ask me of the world.

AKPOS: Why did you ruin my jacket if you can walk upon water?!

Jesus: I... em... ummmm....

AKPOS: Screw heaven! Buy me a new jacket!


