Akpos was walking along a rainy street with his brand new fancy $900 jacket.He sees a gorgeous woman in a short dress and long red heels. She is about to cross the street when she notices a giant water puddle on the road. Akpos takes off his jacket and lays it over the puddle for the woman. She then transforms in to Jesus:JESUS: Akpos, for showing kindness, I shall grant you a spot in heaven and one question to ask me of the world.AKPOS: Why did you ruin my jacket if you can walk upon water?!Jesus: I... em... ummmm....AKPOS: Screw heaven! Buy me a new jacket!