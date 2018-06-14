Three business associates, an Igbo man, a Yoruba man and a Chinese man, went to eat lunch together at a restaurant in Surulere.While in the middle of their food, a fly came in through the window. It flew across the table to where the Igbo man was but he just waved his hands to chase it away.The fly then went to where the Yoruba man was, he also chased it away.Finally, the fly then went to where the Chinese man was and was flying close to his ears. The Chinese man looked at the fly for sometimes and then grabbed it, put it in his mouth and swallowed it.The other men saw this but just kept on eating.Five minutes later, another fly came in and flew to the Yoruba man who just chased it away again.It then flew on to the Igbo man but this time he did not chase the fly, he looked at it for sometime and then grabbed it. He then turned to the Chinese man and asked, "How much you go buy am?"