Please, I need to ask you a very important question that has kept me sleepless and restless.It might be awkward between us after this, but I have to know how you feel. I have kept it in mind for a while now but I think it's finally the time I straighten up and confront you with this all important question.I just hope this doesn't ruin our friendship. I need to know, I don't know any other way I could get over this. It just doesn't seem fair on me if I don't get an answer.I want you to tell me truthfully no matter how harsh it is! All I need is your honest answer.PLEASE, HOW MUCH IS THE PRICE OF FUFU IN YOUR AREA?