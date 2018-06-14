Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - The Best Stress  (Read 165 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - The Best Stress
« on: May 14, 2014, 05:31 PM »
TEACHER: Who can make a sentence with the word STRESS?

MARY: You are causing me more STRESS.

JOHN: I hate STRESS.

AKPOS: Yesterday I saw our teacher and our headmiSTRESS making love in her office.

The Teacher fainted!
