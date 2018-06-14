A Husband working in UK wrote to his wife in India:Dear Sunita,Darling, I can't send you my salary this month because the global market crisis has affected my Company's performance, so I am sending 100 kisses. You are my sweetheart, please understand and adjust with this situation.Your loving husband.His wife replied:Hey hubby,Thanks for the 100 kisses. Below are the list of expenses I paid with the Kisses;1. The Milk man agreed on two kisses for one month's milk.2. The electricity man, agreed not to disconnect only after seven kisses.3. Your landlord comes every day to take two or three kisses instead of the monthly rent.4. Supermarket owner did not accept kisses only, so I gave him other items. I hope you understand.5. Miscellaneous expenses- 40 kisses.Please don't worry about me, I still have a balance of 35 kisses and I hope I can survive the month using this balance. Shall I plan the same for the next month?Your Sweet Heart.