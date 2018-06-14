Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - How To Cross A Nigerian Road
Look right and left for vehicles and bike riders aka okada.

Look above for planes and down for a bomb.

Look sideways and backward for kidnappers.

Hold your handbag tightly and watch the person beside you.

Then walk zig zag to avoid stray bullets.


