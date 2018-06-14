A movie director needed an extra to act a scene which involves depicting a gateman. So they offered Akpos, who was incidentally the gateman at the house they were filming, to play the role.The director gave Akpos a cutlass and told him to give a pretence chase behind the ‘main actor’ who was playing the role of a thief.The director said to Akpos, “When you hear “action”, start chasing this guy with the cutlass. Do you understand?”Akpos nodded in affirmation. Immediately the Director shouted “Action”, Akpos did exactly as he was told and started chasing the other actor round the compound.As the actor was about to scale the fence, the director screamed, “Cut! Cut! Cut!"The actor is presently recuperating in the hospital.