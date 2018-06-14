Three Americans and three Nigerians were travelling by a train to a conference. At the station, the three Americans bought tickets each and watched as the three Nigerians bought only one ticket. One of the Americans asked, "How are three people going to travel on only one ticket?"One of the Nigerians replied, 'Watch the ride."They all board the train. The Americans took their respective seats, but the three Nigerians cram into a restroom and closed the door behind them. Shortly after the train departed, the conductor came around collecting tickets. He knocked on the restroom door and said, "Ticket, please."The door opened a little and a single arm emerged with a ticket in hand. The conductor collected it and moved on. The Americans saw this and agreed it was quite a clever idea.After the conference, the Americans decided to copy the Nigerians on the return trip and save some money. When they got to the station, they bought a single ticket for the return trip. To their astonishment, the Nigerians did not buy a ticket. One of the Americans asked, "How are you going to travel without a ticket."One of the Nigerians replied, "Watch the ride."When they boarded the train, the three Americans cram into a restroom and the three Nigerians cram into another one nearby. The train departs.Shortly afterwards, one of the Nigerians left the restroom and walked over to the restroom where the Americans were hiding. He knocked on the door and said, "Ticket, please."