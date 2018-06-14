Nigeria is the most unique country on earth:Where our mothers use ice cream bowls to store pepper in the fridge.Where ladies don’t accept flowers for valentine or birthday.Where lizards look you in the eye, nod and say, “Noting dey happen guy.”Where a blind beggar will reject a fake naira note.Where groundnuts are sold in BOTTLES and WATER is sold in SATCHETS.Where parents claim they were always first position in school.Where you can be a driver for years without a ‘DRIVER’s LICENCE’.Where government officials don’t know the national anthem.Where Gala and Lacasera are the best options when stuck in traffic.Where you are jailed for stealing maggi and given a chieftancy title for stealing millions.Where we fight for everything; to gain admission to university, to get a job and worse still, to enter a bus!Where you are robbed of your phone and the robbers come back for your pin code and charger.Where your type of GENERATOR shows how RICH you are.Where you can easily blame your family members in the village for your problems.Where rich men must have pot belly.Where generator is a social amenity.Where people collect change from beggars.Where Igbo men produce Toyota Camry jeans and Dr Dre slippers.Where the man who had no shoes is the president.Where BB torch is sold in traffic for N12k!You can give other reasons why you think Nigeria is unique in the comment box below.