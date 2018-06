Akpos is coming back from work. As he enters the sitting room, his wife asked:WIFE: Darling! Why are you looking so sad?AKPOS: Sweetheart, I have a problem at my office.WIFE: Don't say you have a problem. You should say we have a problem because we are now married.AKPOS: OK, we have a problem in our office.WIFE: And what is the problem darling?AKPOS: Our secretary is pregnant for us.WIFE: Whaaat!!!The wife fainted!