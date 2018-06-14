Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Parachute Landing.
AKPOS: Buy this parachute and land safely On the ground during emergency.

CUSTOMER: What if the parachute doesn't open when needed?

AKPOS: You will get your money back whenever I See you.
