Hilarious Joke - 70 Year Old Bastard
May 20, 2014, 03:31 PM
A young girl after her honeymoon came fully exhausted and tired, when her friends asked her what happened?

She replied, "When this 70 year old bastard told me he has saved a lot for the last 50 years, I thought it was money!"


