Hilarious Joke - Toilet Roll

Hilarious Joke - Toilet Roll
GIRL: Baby I'm wet.

BOY: Want a toilet roll?

GIRL: No, I want more than that.

BOY: Want 2 toilet rolls?

GIRL: No, baby I want something big and round

Boy: Damn! You want the whole roll?!
