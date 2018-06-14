I was coming home one Saturday evening after a hectic day and found a small bag on the ground. I opened it and behold I found $20,000 inside the bag!I took the bag home and when I emptied It, I found some documents, ID card, ATM card and an I-phone. I thought about throwing the SIM card away and keep the phone and also dispose the documents and keep the money.After a long conflict with my thought, I decided to leave things as they were, hoping that the owner would call. Not long after, a call came through on the I-phone. I picked it and talked with the caller. Apparently it was the owner of the bag because he named absolutely every content of the bag.We met afterwards and I handed him the bag. He offered me $2,000 dollars but I turned it down, he asked me my number, I gave him and left.The next day, he called me and offered me a job at Chevron worth N750,000 per month, a 3 bedroom duplex fully furnished and a 2013 BMW X6. As I was smiling and testing the car, I felt a slap on my back with a familiar voice which happens to be my brother's voice saying, “Oya! Oya! Wake up! Your Eba (food) is ready!"