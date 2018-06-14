Pages: [1]   Go Down

Hilarious Joke - Rape Case II
An 8 year old boy is accused of rape.

In court, his lady lawyer holds his d**k out as evidence saying, "Your honour! See this, can he rape with this tiny tot?"

The boy whispers, "Don't shake it, we'll lose the case!"


