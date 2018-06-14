A farmer caught a thief who had been stealing his yam and decided to drag him to the village square.Half way to the square, the thief said to the man, "Please, I have forgotten my slippers in the farm, can I go and get them?"The farmer obliged, "Hurry up! I would be waiting for you here."He waited endlessly and realised he had been fooled.He went home and told his elder brother what had happened. His elder brother brutally slapped him and said, "You are extremely dumb! You should have told the thief to wait while you go get his slippers for him!"