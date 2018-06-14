Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Primary Five Class  (Read 235 times)

Hilarious Joke - Primary Five Class
« on: May 21, 2014, 09:31 PM »
A teacher told a primary five class that 2x+2x =4.

Akpos got up and said, "Its a lie!"

The teacher angrily said, "I have been teaching for past five year now, so I know what I'm saying!"

Akpos replied, "I have also been in this class for seven years now."


