Jun 14, 2018, 12:11 AM
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
The InfoStride Forum
Home
Help
Downloads
Links
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Articles
Nigerian News
African News
World News
Celebrities
Jokes
Sports Watch
Jobs in Nigeria
International Jobs
Admissions
Certifications
Institutions
Scholarships
Automotive
Computing
Downloads
Announcement
Chit-Chat
Market Place
Scam Alerts
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke - Primary Five Class
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Hilarious Joke - Primary Five Class (Read 235 times)
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
N
View Inventory
Send Money To joker
N
Hilarious Joke - Primary Five Class
«
on:
May 21, 2014, 09:31 PM »
A teacher told a primary five class that 2x+2x =4.
Akpos got up and said, "Its a lie!"
The teacher angrily said, "I have been teaching for past five year now, so I know what I'm saying!"
Akpos replied, "I have also been in this class for seven years now."
Logged
Send this topic
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
Tags:
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
Hilarious Joke - Primary Five Class
The InfoStride © Since 2009
SMF 2.0.15
Terms
Sitemap
XHTML
RSS
WAP2