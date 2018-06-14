A European pilot came to Nigeria and hired two local hunters to help him get some 'bush meat'. He dropped them in the forest in a chartered plane and returned a week later to pick them up.He looked at the 'bush meat' they had shot. "There is no way the plane can take all this bush meat. We will have to leave a third of it behind.""But we did it last year", the hunters insisted. "The pilot took the two of us and the same amount of bush meat in a plane just like yours."The pilot hesitated, but then decided to take their word for it. "Well, if you did it last year, I suppose we can do it again this year."The plane took off. As it approached a nearby mountain, it could not gain height. it crashed into the side of the mountain. The pilot and the hunters crawled out of the plane, dazed but glad to be alive."I wonder where we are," the pilot asked. One of the hunters looked around, "Don't worry, I think we are just 15 metres east of where we crashed last year."