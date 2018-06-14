MOTHER: "Akpors I'm sorry I slept with someone that is not your father 23 years ago. And that person is your real father."AKPOS: "Mum, what rubbish! How could you! How am I to deal with this?! You should be hanged!"MOTHER: "I am sorry baby, he was my first love and I could not marry him cause we are of different religion. He is on the phone at the moment and wants to speak with his you for the first time ever."AKPOS: "No I am speaking to no one, Mr bello is the only father I know and that will never change!"MOTHER: "Please don't be so upset. Just talk to him."AKPOS: "Ok, I will give him a piece of my mind!"Akpos already very angry, was ready to pour scorn on his apparent real father when:PHONE: "Morning Son, I am Aliko Dangote. I am your real father."Akpors: (Totally in shock) I always knew there was something special about me." I never did like Mr. Bello as my father.