MOTHER: "Akpors I'm sorry I slept with someone that is not your father 23 years ago. And that person is your real father."
AKPOS: "Mum, what rubbish! How could you! How am I to deal with this?! You should be hanged!"
MOTHER: "I am sorry baby, he was my first love and I could not marry him cause we are of different religion. He is on the phone at the moment and wants to speak with his you for the first time ever."
AKPOS: "No I am speaking to no one, Mr bello is the only father I know and that will never change!"
MOTHER: "Please don't be so upset. Just talk to him."
AKPOS: "Ok, I will give him a piece of my mind!"
Akpos already very angry, was ready to pour scorn on his apparent real father when:
PHONE: "Morning Son, I am Aliko Dangote. I am your real father."
Akpors: (Totally in shock) I always knew there was something special about me." I never did like Mr. Bello as my father.