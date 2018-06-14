Pages: [1]   Go Down

joker

Hilarious Joke - Be Good
FATHER: Now son, be good while I'm away.

SON: OK Dad. I'll be good for ten dollars.

FATHER: That's too much son! When I was your age, I was good for nothing!
