Hilarious Joke - Dumb Mum

Hilarious Joke - Dumb Mum
May 26, 2014, 07:31 PM
AKPOS: Mum, when I grow up, I will marry a woman who is much prettier than you are.

MUM: That was what your father said to his mum, but he ended up marrying a baboon!
