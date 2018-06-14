You buy a scotch-egg for N500, I buy an egg-roll for N50. They both have the same size of egg inside.
You buy a pack of Five Alive for N300, I buy an orange, a mango and a pineapple for just N80. And yet mine own is more natural.
NEPA comes to your home and cut your power, you pay N2000 for reconnection fee. I wait till the night time to call an electrician and I pay him just N200 to reconnect my wires. We will both have the same kind of light.
You pay N5,000 to go watch a P.Square show, I buy the pirated CD for N100 to watch and sing along. It is the same enjoyment we are getting.
You pay N1000 to watch a movie at the cinema and also buy a cup of popcorn for N500. I go to the market to buy a 20-in-1 DVD for just N200, buy popcorn for just N50 close to my house. I get to see 19 more movies for less amount, while you get to see just one movie for more amount.
You buy a bottle of Red Bull for N1000 to become very active, I buy a small bottle of Paraga for just N20 and I'm super active.
You fix on your head Brazilian hair worth N100,000, I buy Xpression attachment for just N350. And I'm still More Beautiful and intercoursey than you are. The worst thing is guys can't even spot the difference.
You pay N10,000 to enter a club at Victoria Island and you also buy a bottle of Hennessey for N80,000, I enter joint in my area for free and buy a bottle of Alomo for just N200. We still both get high at the same level.
You pay N11,000 DSTV subscription to watch matches, I pay just N50 to watch the same matches at a viewing centre.
You buy BB Porsche for N250,000, I buy a BB Storm for just N15,000. And we both do the same pinging and calling.
You can add yours in the comment box below...