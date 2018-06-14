You buy a scotch-egg for N500, I buy an egg-roll for N50. They both have the same size of egg inside.You buy a pack of Five Alive for N300, I buy an orange, a mango and a pineapple for just N80. And yet mine own is more natural.NEPA comes to your home and cut your power, you pay N2000 for reconnection fee. I wait till the night time to call an electrician and I pay him just N200 to reconnect my wires. We will both have the same kind of light.You pay N5,000 to go watch a P.Square show, I buy the pirated CD for N100 to watch and sing along. It is the same enjoyment we are getting.You pay N1000 to watch a movie at the cinema and also buy a cup of popcorn for N500. I go to the market to buy a 20-in-1 DVD for just N200, buy popcorn for just N50 close to my house. I get to see 19 more movies for less amount, while you get to see just one movie for more amount.You buy a bottle of Red Bull for N1000 to become very active, I buy a small bottle of Paraga for just N20 and I'm super active.You fix on your head Brazilian hair worth N100,000, I buy Xpression attachment for just N350. And I'm still More Beautiful and intercoursey than you are. The worst thing is guys can't even spot the difference.You pay N10,000 to enter a club at Victoria Island and you also buy a bottle of Hennessey for N80,000, I enter joint in my area for free and buy a bottle of Alomo for just N200. We still both get high at the same level.You pay N11,000 DSTV subscription to watch matches, I pay just N50 to watch the same matches at a viewing centre.You buy BB Porsche for N250,000, I buy a BB Storm for just N15,000. And we both do the same pinging and calling.You can add yours in the comment box below...