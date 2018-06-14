Jun 14, 2018, 12:10 AM
Hilarious Joke - Coconut Question
Topic: Hilarious Joke - Coconut Question
joker
Hilarious Joke - Coconut Question
on:
May 27, 2014, 07:31 PM »
TEACHER: Akpos, if you are having ten coconuts and five coconuts is removed from it. How many coconut will you have left?
AKPOS: I don't know sir.
TEACHER: Why?
AKPOS: In our class, we usually do our arithmetic with mango.
