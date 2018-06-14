Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Coconut Question  (Read 234 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Coconut Question
« on: May 27, 2014, 07:31 PM »
TEACHER: Akpos, if you are having ten coconuts and five coconuts is removed from it. How many coconut will you have left?

AKPOS: I don't know sir.

TEACHER: Why?

AKPOS: In our class, we usually do our arithmetic with mango.


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 