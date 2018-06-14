Akpos stops by to visit his friend who is paralysed from the waist down. They talk for a while and then the friend asks, "My feet are cold. Would you be so kind as to go get me my shoes please?"Akpos obliges and goes upstairs.There he sees his friend's daughters, both very good looking. Being the adventurous and quick thinking kind, he says: "Hi, ladies! Your daddy sent me up here to make love to you!"They stare at him and say, "That can't be!"Akpos replies, "OK, let's check!"He shouts down the stairs to his friend, "Both of them?"The reply comes back, "Yes, both of them!"