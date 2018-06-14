The Useless Person:
One who loves the smell of his own farts.
The Friendly Person:
One who loves the smell of other people's farts.
The Proud Person:
One who thinks his farts are exceptionally fine.
The Shy Person:
One who releases silent farts then blushes.
The Irresponsible Person:
One who boldly farts out loud, and then laughs.
The Unfortunate Person:
One who tries hard to fart, but shits instead.
The Scientific Person:
One who farts frequently, but is truly concerned for the environment.
The Nervous Person:
One who stops in the middle of a fart.
The Honest Person:
One who admitted he farted, but offers a good medical reason.
The Dishonest Person:
One who farts but blames the dog.
The Foolish Person:
One who suppresses a fart for hours and hours.
The Cheap Person:
One who always has several farts in reserve.
The Anti-Social Person:
One who excuses himself and farts in complete privacy.
The Strategic Person:
One who conceals his farts with loud coughing.
The Wicked Person:
One who farts in bed and then fluffs the covers over his bedmate.
The Intelligent Person:
One who can determine from the smell of his neighbour's fart, precisely the latest food items consumed
The Dumb Person:
One who doesn't know that fart means mess.
