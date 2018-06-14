Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Hilarious Joke - Fart (Mess) Style  (Read 215 times)

joker

Hilarious Joke - Fart (Mess) Style
« on: May 27, 2014, 11:32 PM »
The Useless Person:

One who loves the smell of his own farts.

The Friendly Person:

One who loves the smell of other people's farts.

The Proud Person:

One who thinks his farts are exceptionally fine.

The Shy Person:

One who releases silent farts then blushes.

The Irresponsible Person:

One who boldly farts out loud, and then laughs.

The Unfortunate Person:

One who tries hard to fart, but shits instead.

The Scientific Person:

One who farts frequently, but is truly concerned for the environment.

The Nervous Person:

One who stops in the middle of a fart.

The Honest Person:

One who admitted he farted, but offers a good medical reason.

The Dishonest Person:

One who farts but blames the dog.

The Foolish Person:

One who suppresses a fart for hours and hours.

The Cheap Person:

One who always has several farts in reserve.

The Anti-Social Person:

One who excuses himself and farts in complete privacy.

The Strategic Person:

One who conceals his farts with loud coughing.

The Wicked Person:

One who farts in bed and then fluffs the covers over his bedmate.

The Intelligent Person:

One who can determine from the smell of his neighbour's fart, precisely the latest food items consumed

The Dumb Person:

One who doesn't know that fart means mess.

You can add more types of Fart styles in the comment box below...
