A Lawyer runs a stop sign and gets pulled over by a Police man. He thinks that he is smarter than the Police man because he is sure that he has a better education. He decides to prove this to himself and have some fun at the deputy's expense:POLICEMAN: License and registration, please.LAWYER: What for?POLICEMAN: You didn't come to a complete stop at the stop sign.LAWYER: I slowed down, and no one was coming.POLICEMAN: You still didn't come to a complete stop. License and registration, please.LAWYER: What's the difference?POLICEMAN: The difference is, you have to come to a complete stop, that's the law. License and registration, please!LAWYER: If you can show me the legal difference between slow down and stop, I'll give you my license and registration and you give me the ticket, if not you let me go and no ticket.POLICEMAN: Exit your vehicle, sir.At this point, the Policeman takes out his baton and starts beating the living daylight out of the Lawyer and says: "DO YOU WANT ME TO STOP OR JUST SLOW DOWN?"