John hoisted his beer and said, "Here's to spending the rest of my life between the legs of my wife!"That won him the top prize for the best toast of the night.He went home and told his wife, Mary, "I won the prize for the best toast of the night."She said, "Good John, what was your toast?"John Said, "Here's to spending the rest of me life sitting in church beside my wife.""Oh, that is very nice indeed, John," Mary said.The next day, Mary ran into one of John's toasting buddies on the street corner. The man chuckled leeringly and said, "John won the prize, the other night, with a toast about you, Mary."She said, "Yea and I was a bit surprised myself! You know, he's only been there twice. Once he fell asleep, and the other time I had to pull him by the ears to make him come".