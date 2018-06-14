Dear SweetheartsThe Fifa World Cup is close by, so let me give you a few rules that will help us during the months of June and July:1. The remote control belongs to me for the whole month.2. Tell all your friends not to give birth or wed on any of the days during the World Cup because we won't go!3. You support the teams that I support.4. No talking during the game, wait for half-time or end of the game.5. Repeats and highlights are as good as the main match, so I'm gonna watch them too.6. We can see movies/home videos provided actors and actresses are wearing soccer jerseys and they are in Brazil.7. You don't just pass in front of the TV if am watching any match, you better freeze where you are or crawl on the floor.8. Make sure you don't ask silly questions such as; "is this Chelsea versus England?"9. No funny faces to my friends when they come to watch a match with me.10. Smile every time EXCEPT when my team is losing, OR ELSE!!!You are Warned!Jointly signed byHusbands and Boyfriends